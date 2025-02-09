UNICEF hails Niger over utilisation of $6m to boost healthcare 

The United Nations Children’s Fund has commended Niger State Government for judiciously utilizing $6 million within three years to strengthen primary health care system with birthed registration of over 400,000 children registered in 2024 exceeding the 10 percent target.

Dr. Ibrahim Sesay, Chief of Child Protection UNICEF, gave the commendation at the close out of celebration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Niger State Government in collaboration with Global Alliance Initiative GAVI and UNICEF.

It was aimed at strengthening and improving healthcare services at the Niger Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Dr. Sesay said UNICEF is ready to forge ahead with the collaboration which will originally end by March this year in order to better the health of Nigerlites which according to him, is part of the presidency’s New Hope Agenda, adding that UNICEF would integrate services to issue national identification numbers to registered children to enable tracking of un-immunized children and identifying gaps in the system.

Earlier, Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago expressed profound gratitude to the partners for supporting the state’s primary healthcare system which received seed money of about $6 million matched with additional one million dollars by the state government.

He said the partnership has achieved significant milestone, including the recruitment of 1,500 new health staff, retention of 400 health staff and procurement of medical equipment, providing access to quality health services for vulnerable populace.

Governor Bago stressed on the state’s intention to launch a drone machine delivery project in the next six months to reach hard to reach areas, leveraging technology to bridge the gap.

