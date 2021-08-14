UNICEF frowns at death of children killed by unexploded remnants of war in Borno

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today condemned the deaths of three children killed by unexploded remnants of war while playing on Mblu Bridge in Ngala in Borno, North-East Nigeria.

UNICEF said the avoidable death of the children was another sad reminder that children remain direct and indirect targets of the protracted conflict wracking North-east Nigeria.

While three children have sadly lost their lives, three others are in critical conditions while two other children sustained mild injuries.

In 12 years of protracted conflict in the North-east, thousands of children in the region have been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights. UNICEF is deeply worried that conflict-affected children continue to be casualties of war.

UNICEF said “First of all, we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the children killed. No family should have to go through this – and no child should fall victim to unexploded remnants of war while playing,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

Children are at particular risk from unexploded ordnance, which are small enough to pick up or kick around, and which children can mistake for toys or objects of value. Such weapons account for over half of those killed or injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war globally.

“These deaths are unacceptable. All sides to the ongoing conflict must protect children and prioritise their wellbeing at all times. Playing fields, schoolyards and communities must be safe and habitable for children,’’ said Peter Hawkins.

“Children’s lives should not be at stake in a conflict they didn’t start. We must address the shrinking safe spaces for children and ensure that children – especially those already affected by conflict – are protected and have a chance to survive and fulfill their potential.”