UNICEF charges Governors to take pragmatic steps to end open defecation 

The United Nations Children’s Fund has charged Governors in the South West in Nigeria to take pragmatic steps to end open defecation.

UNICEF Water Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist, Monday Johnson, gave the charge in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He spoke on Tuesday at a media dialogue organised by UNICEF, with the theme: “Eliminating Open Defecation in South West.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 54 percent of people in Oyo State with over eight million population practice open defecation.

Johnson said UNICEF is supporting the Oyo State Government to end open defecation before 2028.

He expressed worry that Nigeria, which is the number one country worldwide in terms of open defecation, might not be able to end the practice by 2025 going by the implementation pace.

He said it might take until 2046 to achieve the goal.

Johnson said: “The overall vision of UNICEF Nigeria’s WASH programme is to support government to ensure that by 2027, more Nigerians, especially those in vulnerable situations, realise their rights to safely managed drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services through improved access to affordable, sustainable and climate-resilient, safely managed water, sanitation and hygiene services.”

He called on the government to increase investments and targeted funding to efforts aimed at ending open defecation in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State Commissioner of information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed that perpetrators of open defecation in the state would be prosecuted henceforth.

He said the state Ministry of Information was intensifying efforts on public enlightenment to sensitise residents to desist from open defecation practice.

Oyelade said Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed the state Ministry of Justice to prosecute perpetrators of open defecation in the state.

Oyelade said: “Oyo State is ready to end the menace of open defecation in our state with the support of UNICEF.

“The governor has mandated that billboards with messages warning and discouraging people from open defecation practice and the penalties for perpetrators should be in strategic places across the state.

“The State Ministry of Justice has been mandated by Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that those who perpetrate open defecation practice in Oyo State are brought to book.

“They would be charged and brought to book.

“These are some of the steps we are taking to ensure that our collaboration with UNICEF is brought to fruition.”