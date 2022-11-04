UNICEF charges government to rescue 21 children abducted in Katsina

The United Nation Children’s Fund UNICEF has charged the Federal Government FG to ensure the rescue of 21 children abducted at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate who gave the task at a press statement expressed concern on the safety of children in Nigeria.

“Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and 4 boys – aged between 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. by “bandits.”

“Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible. Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

“We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay” Munduate.

“UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.”

“This tragic incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.” Munduate said.





