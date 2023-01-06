UNICAL VC reappoints eight Directors for another two-year tenure

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has approved the reappointment of eight Directors in the institution, after their first two-year tenure.

The university’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday.

Egbe stated that the directors were appointed in 2020 and retained in their offices.

They include Prof. Ajayi Omoogun, Director of Academic Planning; Prof. Eucharia Nwagbara, Director, Institute of Public Policy and Administration; Prof. Alice Assim, Director of Quality Assurance; and Dr Blessing Anam, Director of Sports.

Others are Prof. Dominic Obi, Director, University of Calabar Consultancy Services Limited; Dr Virginia Ironbar, Deputy Director, Quality Assurance; Prof. Chris Chukwurah, Director, Committee of Business Operations on Campus; and Dr Tony Eyang, Dean of Student Affairs.

Egbe also stated that the VC approved the appointment of two new directors.

They are Prof. Mbe Nja and Dr. Oluseyi Dada, appointed as pioneer Directors, Directorate of Open and Distance Learning as well as Diversity and Inclusivity respectively.

The statement added: “The appointment of the two pioneer directors is for two years in the first instance and takes effect from December 23, 2022.

“For those that are retained, apart from the Deputy Director of Quality Assurance, whose re-appointment commences from Jan. 7, 2023, others commenced from December 1, 2022.

“Accordingly, the VC hopes the new and retained directors will bring their wealth of experience to bear in the pursuit of the lofty objectives of the present administration.

“Relevant sections of the university are by this release, being informed to accord recognitions and courtesies associated with the offices.”