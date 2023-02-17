UNICAL VC inaugurates Post Graduates’ secretariat 

Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has inaugurated the secretariat of the Postgraduate Students’ Government inside the university’s campus.

While inaugurating the facility, Friday in Calabar, Obi commended the leadership of the Postgraduate Students’ Government for building a new secretariat for the student body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the secretariat “Prof. Florence Obi Postgraduate Students’ Government Secretariat” is named after the Vice Chancellor.

She lauded the postgraduate leadership for exhibiting great courage and resilience in ensuring the completion of the project.

Obi, who described the postgraduate leadership as men and women of integrity, said they have written their names in gold for initiating and ensuring the actualisation of the ‘gigantic project’.

“I will not reject the secretariat being named after me. it’s a great honour for acknowledging my support by naming the building after me,” she said.

Obi commended the postgraduate students for their cooperation during the ‘dark times’ of her administration.

The VC reiterated that her administration would strive hard to achieve academic excellence as well as effective teaching and learning.

She urged the postgraduate executives to emulate the good works and legacies of the former leadership.

She noted that the population of students for regular programmes should be able to make them actualise more massive projects.

The VC advised the new postgraduate executive to engage in constructive discussions, dialogue and policies that would benefit the rest of the students and move the university forward.

She urged them to avoid sabotaging the efforts of the university’s management, just as she warned them against embezzling students’ funds.

Earlier, the Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Anthony Eyang, commended the Vice Chancellor for the pivotal role she played in ensuring the completion of the project.

Eyang said that the project would not have come to fruition without her directives for the quick release of funds from the student’s development charges.

Also speaking, the former President, Post Graduate Student Government, John Ololo, expressed joy on the inauguration and dedication of the “Prof Florence Obi Postgraduate Government Secretariat” under his watch.

Ololo, who described the VC as “Madam Projects” and “the talk and do” Vice Chancellor, appreciated her for the quick approval of the release of funds, her commitment, as well as her support towards the project.

“Our dear VC, you told us when you were laying the foundation stone that this building will be completed during my administration, it looked like a mirage then, but today, it’s a reality,” he said.

He disclosed that the one-storey building houses five offices at the first floor for the President, Secretary General, Senate President, Chief Judge and General office.

He added that the ground floor has a conference hall for meetings, senate plenary and a cafeteria to serve as another source of income for the union.