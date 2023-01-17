Unical VC gives financial assistance to student involved in auto crash

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has visited a student of the institution, who was involved in an auto crash along Calabar-Ikom highway.

Desmond Likita had left Makurdi for Calabar for school resumption before the unfortunate incident which occurred along the Calabar-Ikom highway on January 8.

Obi, who visited the student at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), offered financial assistance to him for his medication.

She, thereafter, directed the Director of UNICAL Medical Centre, Dr Kaiser Etta, to liaise with the management of UCTH for his treatment.

While wishing the student a quick recovery, the VC urged students of the institution to take advantage of the Tertiary Social Health Insurance Programme for their medical needs.

She stressed that the university under her administration places premium on the health of students, hence the need for them to visit the institution’s medical center for their medication and other health issues.

Likita’s mother, Member Likita, who responded on behalf of her son, thanked the VC for the show of motherly love for her son and for coming to the hospital to visit them.