UNICAL VC bags Gender Studies Association award

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has been conferred with the Award of Fellow by the Gender Studies Association of Nigeria (GSAN).

Speaking after being conferred with the award in her office in Calabar, Obi said the honour would spur her to do more for the Girl Child, and for women to be given a fair place in society.

She said her administration had already embraced and involved many women in leadership positions on meritorious grounds in the university, adding that they were performing their various assignments creditably.

The VC pledged to do more in the promotion of gender development in the years ahead by growing more women to take on noble and challenging responsibilities in the institution.

Obi, who thanked GSAN for the award, assured them of her continuous partnership in shaping society’s perception of gender development.

While conferring the award on the Vice-Chancellor, the President of the Gender Studies Association of Nigeria, Prof. Patience Nwamuo, described the VC as a woman of substance with proven integrity.

Nwamuo, who was represented by a fellow of the apex gender body, Prof. Akon Esu, said Obi’s roles in championing the cause of girl-child education and women in academics have elevated her to the status of a Gender Crusader and qualified her for the award.