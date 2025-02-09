UNICAL to honour eminent Nigerians at 50th anniversary

There are plans underway for the University of Calabar to confer honorary awards to eminent Nigerians as the institution gears up for her golden anniversary.

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, will be honoured with a Doctor of Philosophy honoris causa on March 23, 2025.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, made the announcement on Friday when she led the university’s 50th anniversary committee on a courtesy visit to the governor.

Highlighting the citadel’s historic milestone, Otu, she revealed, is the first indigenous alumnus of UNICAL to become the governor of Cross River State.

During the visit, Prof. Obi conferred upon Governor Otu the title of University Ambassador, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to both the university and the state.

Governor Otu, who graduated from UNICAL in 1984, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition and reflected on the institution’s transformation over the decades.

He said: “To think that UNICAL will be celebrating 50 years in March nearly took me aback.

“I left the school in 1984, and when I see the number of years that have passed, I realise how much the university has grown.

“It is truly worth celebrating.”

Otu further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the university, pledging to work closely with the institution to ensure its continued growth and excellence.

He said: “As a government, I don’t think there’s anything you call on us to do that we won’t show up for.

“We will always make sure that we have the best university.”

The 50th anniversary celebrations will feature a series of events, including a keynote lecture by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on March 20.

The festivities will also include a fundraising and awards night, culminating in the formal conferment of honorary degrees on sone distinguished alumni on March 23.

Among those to be honoured alongside Governor Otu are: Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; and Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Agim.

Prof. Obi commended Governor Otu’s leadership, describing his tenure as one marked by bold and transformative steps aimed at positioning Cross River State as a model for progress and development.

She said: “Your Excellency, you are the first indigenous governor of Cross River State who is an alumnus of this university, and we are incredibly proud of you.

“This is just your second year in office, yet your impact is already visible.

“We are confident that by the time you are done, the state will be completely transformed.”

