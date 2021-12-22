UNICAL suspends four students over alleged assault

Four students of the University of Calabar have been suspended for allegedly beating up another student, Christian Emmason, at the Special Scholarship Hostel, resulting in the destruction of some university properties in the process.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi, announced the suspension in a letter dated December 20, 2021.

The letter was signed by the university Registrar, Gabriel Egbe.

The affected students are Ebube Emmanuel of the Department of Social Works, Mbang Esther of the Department of Accountancy, Omini Linus of the Department of Law and Ejumundo Oghenefejiro of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

The suspension was sequel to a report received by the Vice Chancellor on November 20 that Emmanuel mobilized three of her friends to beat up the said Emmason.

The letter of suspension said: “The action contravenes 5:12 of the Student Handbook and not acceptable to the present administration.

“The suspension takes effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

“The students are warned to stay away from campus and ensure that they appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee whenever they are invited to defend themselves.”