UNICAL suspends Dean of Law over violation of extant laws

The Management of University of Calabar has suspended Prof. Cyril Ndifon, Dean, Faculty of Law, over alleged violation of the institution’s extant laws and policies.

The letter, which conveyed the suspension, was signed by the University’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe..

It stated that the suspension took effect from Thursday, August 17

Ndifon was suspended on the heels of a protest by some law students in the institution Tuesday.

The protesters accused him of “high-handedness and improper behaviour toward female students”.

It would be recalled that in 2016, Ndifon was also suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old 400 level student in 2015.

The suspension was validated by the National Industrial Court in 2016.

ALSO READ:

Egbe stated Ndifon’s latest suspension came as a follow up to his response to a query issued to him by the management, which the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, was reportedly not satisfied with.

The letter stated that Obi suspended Ndifon while the matter was referred to a panel to be set up to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

“Please refer to our letter Ref. UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the university and your response to the said letter dated 16th August, 2023.

“The vice chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has, therefore, directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension, while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations,” it said.

According to the letter, the vice chancellor directed the dean to hand over all university properties in his possession, including all official responsibilities to the Sub-Dean of the faculty before vacating office.

The letter added that the dean was to stay away from the university premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating the allegations levelled against him.