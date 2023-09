UNICAL speaks on reported increase in school fees

The Management of the University of Calabar has debunked claims of any increase in school charges.

The clarification was made in a statement issued by the office of the institution’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, on Saturday.

It came on the heels of a report online that the university had increased its charges.

Egbe referred to the news as untrue and a calculated attempt to cause disarray in the school.

He said: “The report on some news platforms about increment in charges by the institution is false, misleading and malicious.

“It is a deliberate ploy by detractors to cause chaos in the reputable institution.

“Members of the public, as conveyed by the statement are enjoined to disregard the report as it did not emanate from the university.”