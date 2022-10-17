UNICAL resumes academic activities after ASUU strike

The University of Calabar has resumed academic activities for fresh and old students of the institution.

A check by News Agency of Nigeria within the campus on Monday in Calabar showed that fresh students were already visiting some offices for their registration.

Also, some final year students of the institution were busy doing their final clearances at different points on campus.

NAN further reported that most of the lecturers had visited their offices and getting set for academic activities.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi, told NAN that she was happy to welcome lecturers and students back on campus.

Prof. Obi said that the Senate of the university had resolved that no student would be victimised due to the strike by the lecturers.

She said with the resumption of academic activities, the university was set for serious activities with the students in order to catch up with the lost period of eight months.

“During the period of the strike, we were busy on campus with our drive for infrastructural development and building of new classrooms blocks and hostels in preparation for resumption.

“We had classrooms that were dilapidated, so we used the period of the strike to fix the desks and also complete the pavilion 1, 2 and 3, courtesy of Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“Today, we also have beautiful road network on campus and we got that through the intervention of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“During the strike, we also ran a workshop where we hosted lecturers from the Association of African Universities. In all, we were able to use the period of the strike to achieve many things.

“We just had our first mass this morning where we dedicated the resumption activities to God,” she said.

The VC, who used the occasion to welcome lecturers, staff and students of the institution back on campus, urged the students to be focused and dedicated to their studies.

A final year student, Ms Jennifer Obono, told NAN that she was happy to be back to school after the eight months strike.

Obono, a final year student of Faculty of Agriculture, said she was pursuing her final clearance in preparation for graduation.

Another student, James Okon, told NAN that the period of the strike was so devastating, adding that he was happy to be back to school where he could be engaged meaningfully.

Okon commended the management of the institution for building new classroom blocks, road network and hostels, adding that the university had become more conducive for teaching and learning.