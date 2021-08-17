UNIBEN wins third Nigerian University Karate Championship

University of Benin has emerged winners of the third edition of the Nigerian Karate Championship held at the University of Ilorin between August 9 and 12.

The University of Benin came out tops with eight gold, six silver and nine bronze medals at the championship.

The University of Ilorin came second with five gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals, while Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi finished in third place with one gold medal.

University of Abuja had three silver and two bronze medals, while Delta State University finished with one silver and two bronze medals, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt and Kwara State University ended with no medals.

The Chairman, Nigerian University Karate, Femi Johnson, said: “The performance of athletes was very promising with room for wider participation in subsequent editions.

“Our plan is to increase the capacities of University Coaches through continuous training, make the University Karate Championship bi-annual, improve on training facilities and explore international training opportunities for athletes.

“The Third Edition of the University Karate Championship albeit several challenges were successful.

“However, there is an urgent need to galvanise and encourage University Karate Coaches to amplify the standards of competing athletes.

“The event achieved its purpose of providing a platform for exposing talented young Karate players to a high-level competitive experience and in the process discover promising athletes amongst them.”