UNIBEN resumes academic activities, opens halls for students

The authorities of University of Benin (UNIBEN) have directed students of the institution to resume for academic activities next Monday.

The institution’s Public Relations Dr Benedicta Ehanire, announced this via a statement Wednesday in Benin after the meeting of the institution’s Senate.

Ehanire said halls of residence would be opened to students as from Sunday while lectures for the truncated second semester would continue.

The semester, she said, would end on December 23 while online registration for newly admitted students for 2021/2022 would begin on December 2.

“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, who presided over the Senate meeting, solicited the cooperation and support of staff and students to ensure successful academic activities,” the University’s Spokesperson said.