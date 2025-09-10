UNIBEN releases PUTME/DE screening results, begins admission process

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has released the results of its just-concluded Post-UTME (Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and Direct Entry screening test, with scores now accessible on candidates’ UNIBEN portal pages.

The Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Dr ,Benedicta Ehanire, made this public in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

Ehanire, however, urged candidates to disregard the “NOT ADMITTED” status currently appearing on their slips.

She clarified that the admission process had officially commenced and would run until October 31, 2025 in line with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) schedule.

According to her, all candidates who scored 50 percent and above in the screening are eligible for consideration, subject to the recommended admission guidelines.

“Further details on the admission process will be released in due course,” she said.

