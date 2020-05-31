The Management of the University of Benin has decried the news of the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Vera Omozuwa.

According to available information, the victim, a 100 level Microbiology student of the institution, had gone to read at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, Edo State when she was attacked and raped.

Omozuwa died three days later while on admission in the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Salami, in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, described the news as shocking.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Benin, the VC said the actions were condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.

Salami said the current COVID-19 pandemic was already hard on everyone and that compounding it with inflicting additional pain on any family was a wicked act.

While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their daughter, Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest.

The vice chancellor urged students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they keep and the places they visit.

Meanwhile, a delegation had been sent by the university’s management to commiserate with the bereaved family.