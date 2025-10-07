UNIBEN bans final year sign-out celebrations

The authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have banned all forms of sign-out celebrations by its graduating students.

The ban, according to a circular issued by the university’s Registrar, Mr Ademola Bobola, on Tuesday in Benin, takes immediate effect.

In the circular, addressed to members of the university community, the management warned that violators risk severe disciplinary actions, including rustication, expulsion, or withdrawal of certificate.

Bobola said the decision was reached at a meeting on Monday, where it reaffirmed an earlier resolution of the university’s Senate banning such activities on campus.

“The management declared that “no sign-out celebration of any kind, including signing on T-shirts and playing of music, will be tolerated,” he said.

He stated that the university would not condone any form of disorderly conduct or unauthorised gathering during or after examinations.

“Indiscriminate parading around the campuses in any brand of vehicle will not be permitted,” the circular warned.

According to him, unauthorised vehicles will not be allowed into the campuses all through the last week of the second semester examination.

“The management also prohibited large gatherings around faculties, schools, or institutes after examinations.

“Photographers will not be permitted to put up photo stands or galleries for the purpose of such celebration,” he said.

He said the management equally cautioned parents and guardians of final-year students against visiting campus premises during the final days of examinations.

“Parents and guardians of final-year students are advised to stay away from the Faculty, School, or Institute premises, especially on the last day of examination,” he said.

Bobola emphasised that the university’s stance was aimed at maintaining order, discipline, and academic decorum on campus.

“Members of the university community are invited to kindly note the above position for strict compliance.

“Any violation will attract severe disciplinary sanctions, including withdrawal of certificate, rustication, and expulsion of violators,” he warned.