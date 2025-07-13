UNIBEN appoints new bursar, librarian

The Governing Council of the University of Benin has approved the appointment of Osagie Osifo as the new substantive Bursar, and Prof. Jane Aba as the university’s new Librarian.

A statement by the university’s spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, on Saturday in Benin, said the appointments followed a rigorous selection process.

She said the process was conducted by the council, led by Prof. Umaru Shuaibu.

Ehanire said Osifo, a graduate of Accounting from the University of Benin, was a Fellow of the Chartered System Accountant, US.

She noted that the new appointee was until now the Bursar of Edo State University, Uzairue.

On the other hand, she said Aba, a professor of Library and Information Science and an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, served as Librarian at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma from 2016 to 2021.

Until her appointment, the UNIBEN spokesperson said the new librarian was Head of Department, Library and Information Science at the same institution.

According to her, both appointments are for a single term of five years.

