UniAbuja gets new acting Registrar

The University of Abuja has announced the appointment of Mrs. Roseline Adakayi as its acting registrar, effective Monday, 12 May 2025.

Her tenure is set to last six months, pending the selection of a substantive registrar.

The appointment, approved by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, was conveyed through a letter issued by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patricia Manko Lar.

According to the statement, Mrs. Adakayi succeeds Mrs. Islamiya Foyeke Abdulraheem, whose six-month tenure as acting registrar concluded on 12 May 2025.

Profile of Mrs. Roseline Adakayi

Mrs. Adakayi began her career with the University of Abuja as an Administrative Officer in the Registry on 2nd November 1999.

Over the years, she advanced through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in 2013.

Her educational background includes:

Bachelor of Science in Geography from the University of Jos (1986)

Professional Diploma in Land Surveying from the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo (1990)

Postgraduate Diploma in Photogrammetry from the Federal Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), Ile-Ife (1994)

She is recognized as a seasoned administrator, having served in various departments within the university, including:

Student Affairs Division (Hostel Management)

Establishments

Institute of Education

Council Division

College of Health Sciences

Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education

Mrs. Adakayi also completed a sabbatical leave at the University of Jos in April 2024.

Prof. Patricia Manko Lar expressed confidence in Mrs. Adakayi’s experience and leadership, stating: “I congratulate Mrs. Adakayi on her appointment as acting Registrar and Secretary to the Council.

“She will be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for the day-to-day administration of the University.

“I am hopeful that with her wealth of experience as an administrator, she will serve the University well.”

She also extended her appreciation to Mrs. Islamiya Abdulraheem for her successful six-month tenure as acting Registrar, expressing gratitude for her service and dedication.

Post Views: 7