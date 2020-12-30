The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, on behalf of the institution has commiserated with the family of the institution’s pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isa Baba Mohammed.

Na’Allah, who extended the condolence in a statement by the University’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, noted that as the pioneer VC, late Mohammed laid a solid foundation, which successive administrations had built upon.

He described the death of Mohammed as an irreparable loss to the immediate family of the deceased and entire university community, stressing that the late Professor of Mathematics would be greatly missed.

Mohammed, who died on Monday, served as Vice-Chancellor of the University from 1988 and 1998.

Na’Allah said: “Death is inevitable. But when you lose a resourceful and consummate public officer of international standing like this, you are devastated.

“You cannot discuss the history and growth of this university without recounting the role played by this leader.”

The vice chancellor noted that there was, however, nothing a man could do to wave off death once God had decided it was time to recall any of His servants.

According to Na’Allah, the late vice chancellor, until his demise, was very much active and ready to give counsel on ways that could lift the institution.

He prayed that Allah, in His infinite mercies, would reward Mohammed with “Aljanah Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss”.