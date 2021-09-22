UNGA 76: Buhari gets date to present Nigeria’s statement

President Muhammadu Buhari, who arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the ongoing 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, is to present Nigeria’s statement to the General Assembly on September 24.

Buhari would be the second speaker on the fourth day and would deliver his address at 9am, which is 2pm in Nigerian.

He had earlier attended the opening of the General Debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; and Head of Chancery of the Permanent Mission, Muyiwa Onifade.

No fewer than 100 heads of state attended the General Debate in person in New York, while others spoke through pre-recorded videos, the UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports.