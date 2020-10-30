The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has approved three additional biosphere reserves in Nigeria.

Dr. Moma Enang, National Professional Officer, Natural Science Sector, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Enang named the reserves as Oban Biosphere Reserve and Okwango Biosphere Reserves, both in Cross River and the Hadejia-Nguru-Bade Biosphere Reserve cutting across Yobe and Jigawa.

She said the approval was granted through the Man and the Biosphere Programme International Coordinating Council of the organisation.

Enang expressed delight over the development, saying the additional reserves will foster efforts to ensure biodiversity in the country.

She said that MAB-ICC was saddled with the responsibility of deciding and approving new biosphere reserves as well as making recommendations on periodic review reports of biosphere reserves in UNESCO member states.

She said: “The UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office in Abuja, within its regular science workplan, facilitated the nomination and proposed two biosphere reserves, namely Oban Biosphere Reserve and Okwango Biosphere Reserve, both in Cross River.

“In another vein and within the framework of Biosphere and Heritage of Lake Chad (BIOPALT)project implemented in five countries of Lake Chad Basin,UNESCO again facilitated the nomination of Hadejia-Nguru-Bade Biosphere Reserve in Yobe and Jigawa.

“The nomination for the three proposed Biosphere Reserves were submitted by the Nigerian Man and Biosphere Committee domicile in the Forestry Institute of Nigeria.

“During the 32nd session of MAB-ICC from October 27 to October 28, the three Biosphere Reserves were approved for Nigeria.”

Enang added that the organisation was committed to the conservation of biodiversity for sustainable use as well as conflict prevention.

MAB-ICC is the governing body of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme, which comprised of 34 member states elected by the organisation’s biennial General conference.

MAB Programme is an intergovernmental scientific programme, launched in 1971 to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.

NAN reports that Nigeria initially had only one biosphere reserve, the Omo Biospere Reserve in Ogun State, which was established in 1977.