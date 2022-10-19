Unending flood washes up corpses at Bayelsa State cemetery

The unending flood across Bayelsa State has continued to wreak havoc as it had washed up several corpses at Azikoro Government Cemetery in Yenagoa, the state capital, raising health concerns from the offensive odour in the neighbourhoods.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the flood has displaced hundreds of thousands of residents of the state.

It had compelled the electricity company in charge of the state to shut down public power supply.

This was done out of safety concerns to avoid electrocution as most transformers had been submerged.

Iselema Gbaranbiri, the Commissioner for Environment and Chairman, Bayelsa Flood Committee, confirmed that three floating corpses were recovered from the scene.

Gbaranbiri said the corpses were immediately reburied and the environment properly fumigated.

He explained that the ministry got a report that one corpse was washed up but officials dispatched to the scene found three.

He said: “The floating of corpses was actually reported.

“I got the report of a floating corpse and I directed the Head of Health and Sanitation to get the corpse reburied.

“Two more corpses were recovered and reburied and the environment was properly fumigated.”

Meanwhile residents near the area had appealed to the state government to relocate the cemetery to safeguard public health.

They also noted that the chemical applied to and stench from decomposing corpses pose serious health hazards to residents, calling on the government to provide relief for them and relocate the cemetery after the flood.

Jeremiah Owoupele, one of those who resides in the area, appealed to Governor Douye Diri to relocate the cemetery for health reasons.