Unemployed woman in court over alleged child theft

A 45-year-old unemployed woman, Rashidat Jimoh, who allegedly stole a child in a church compound, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, who has no fixed address, was arraigned for causing a breach of peace and child stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on December 5, 2017 at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Aboru, Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

Ogu said the accused stole a three-year-old boy from the church during a prayer session.

He said: “The child was with other children playing, while their parents were praying, when the accused got to the church.

“When the accused carried the child, he screamed and it was his noise that alerted some members of the church sitting close to the scene.

“The accused quickly dropped the child and was about to escape when she was caught and handed over to the police.”

Ogu said the offences contravened Sections 277 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.