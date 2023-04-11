Unemployed man jailed six months for unlawful possession of daggers

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced an 22-year-old unemployed man, Buhari Umar, to six months imprisonment for unlawful possession of daggers.

The judge, Thomas Ajitse, sentenced Umar following a guilty plea.

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option of N20, 000 fine or six months imprisonment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that on Feb. 5, a police patrol team from the “C” Division police station Jos, arrested the convict during a patrol.

He said when the police arrested Umar, some daggers were recovered from him.

The police said the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.