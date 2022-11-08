Unemployed man jailed nine months for stealing two goats

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old unemployed man, Pius John to nine months imprisonment for stealing two goats.

A panel of two magistrates, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan who sentenced John, however gave him a fine of N10, 000.

The convict was also ordered to pay a compensation of N40, 000 to the complainant.

They said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 11 at the Anglo-Jos Police station by Dung Gyang, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s house, stole two goats worth N40, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 334 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code.





