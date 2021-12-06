Unemployed man in court for alleged murder

An unemployed man, Aliu Olatunji, who allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man to death, was on Monday brought before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge of murder.

Olatunji, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Olayemi Shokolu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on January 30, 2020 at 6pm at Moba Community near Ojo, Lagos.

Shokolu said that the defendant caused the death of one Ahisu Tande by stabbing him with a knife on his chest.

He said that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, Mohammed Adam, was present in court.

After the plea of the defendant, the prosecutor prayed the court to fix a trial date.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until March 10, 2022 for trial.