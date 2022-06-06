Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing two motorcycles

A 27-year-old unemployed man, Ayodeji Oluwole, was on Monday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court, in Ogun for allegedly stealing two motorcycles worth N330,000.

The police charged Oluwole, whose address was not given, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offense on May 28, at about 12.30 p.m. at Oko-baale, Ilogbo road, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired and stole two motorcycles belonging to Ajigi Noah and Ismail Aderongbe worth N330,000.

He said that they were caught by the vigilance group while stealing two Bajaj motorcycles, with registration numbers SRA 244WR and WDU 025 WP.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(10a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until July 14 for further hearing.