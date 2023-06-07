Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing sewing machine

An unemployed man, Sani Abdullahi, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Sharia Court sitting in Kano for allegedly stealing a sewing machine and fabrics worth N330, 000.

The defendant, who lives in Hausawa Quarters, Kano is charged with shop breaking and theft.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Muhammed Abubakar, who also resides in Hausawa Quarters, reported the matter at the Gwale Police Station, Kano, on June 2.

Wada said the defendant broke into the complainant’s shop and stole the items.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3, 000 with one surety.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until June 22, for further mention.