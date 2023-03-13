Unemployed docked for allegedly attempting to steal from a church

An unemployed man, Mohammed Kadiri, was on Monday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly attempting to steal from a church.

The police charged Kadiri, 18 with criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that on Feb. 12, the defendant dishonestly and fraudulently gained entrance into the premises of the Police Catholic Church located in Nyanya, Abuja conducting himself in a suspicious manner and attempting to commit theft.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The judge adjourned the case until March 28 for further hearing.