Unemployed arraigned for allegedly stealing iron

An unemployed man, Umar Tijani, was on Tuesday brought before an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing an iron worth N3,500.

The police charged Tijani, who has no fixed address, with trespass and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Abdulahi Tanko, told the court that Abubakar Aliyu of Phase II Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the case at a police station on May 15.

Tanko said that the defendant trespassed into a barricade of Chelstone School and stole a big iron used to mount barricade in the school.

He said that the iron had been recovered from the defendant.

Tanko said that the offences contravened the provision of Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Umar ruled that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and his address verified.

He adjourned the case until June 22 for substantive hearing.