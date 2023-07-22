Underground armoured cable thief nabbed at MMIA

828 828

An underground armoured cable thief, Usman Musa, has been nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

The arrest of the thief was effected by operatives of the Nigerian Air Force who spotted him alongside two others.

A statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Friday confirmed the development.

The statement said: “At about 01:35hrs on July 21, 2023, the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce HQ NADC gate halted three cable thieves along the airport road by NADC perimeter fence who were sighted digging the FAAN underground amoured cable with the aid of a digger, shovel and cutlass.

“On sighting the guards, they took to their heels. A guard however opened fire on them ,aiming at the shoulder of Usman Musa.

ALSO READ;

“Usman Musa, 28 years old, a native of Adamawa State, residing at Ijora sustained gunshot wounds. He was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja.

“He is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital Oyingbo while his other two accomplices escaped.

“Usman Musa will be properly interrogated after he has stabilised.

The Authority believes that this incident could be a relevant clue to unravelling the theft of the Runway Lighting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.”