Two undergraduates of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, Cynthia Obieshi and Samuel Osuji, have reportedly died during a sex romp.

The development was confirmed by the police shortly after the students were discovered dead on Sunday.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Okeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

Okeokwu said: “On Sunday, June 14, 2020, acting on a report received at the police station, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division, moved to Room 19, Vic-Mic Lodge, situated around the JMJ bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless bodies of one Cynthia Obieshi and one Samuel Osuji.

“It was gathered that the said Cynthia visited her boyfriend, Samuel on June 13, 2020, and passed the night with him, but unfortunately, both of them could not wake up the next morning.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that they may have died as result of drug consumption.

“Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress.”