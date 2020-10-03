A 24-year-old student of Kwara State University, Molete, Bashir Abdulbasit, has owned up to involvement in internet fraud schemes.

Abdulbasit was arraigned on September 30 before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on a two count charge of fraud brought against him by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The first count reads: “That you, Basher Abdulbasit (aka Sandra West) sometime in May 2017 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court attempted to cheat by personation, by pretending to be Sandra West, a female Caucasian with a gmail account; [email protected] and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 and 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

Count two reads: “That you, Bashir Abdulbasit (aka Robert Author Williams) sometime in June, 2019 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court attempted to cheat by personation,by pretending to be Robert Author Williams, a male Caucasian with a gmail account; [email protected] and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 and 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

The accused person however pleaded guilty when the charges were read.

Justice Abdulgafar adjourned the case till October 6, 2020 for the sentencing of the defendant.