Under my husband, Nigeria’s commonwealth will be deployed to work for Nigerians, Remi Tinubu declares at inauguration service

Wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who represented her husband, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the inter-denominational Christian service has declared that the wealth of the country belongs to the people and her husband will make it work for the good of all citizens.

The First Lady-designate made the declaration on Sunday in Abuja during the Presidential Inauguration Inter-denominational Christian service at the Ecumenical Centre.

Mrs. Tinubu, in her remarks at the church service attended by top Christian leaders across the country, said God has been kind and already blessed her family such that they don’t need to abuse the position of public trust that has been bestowed on her husband, but to only use the resources of the country to improve the lives of citizens.

“God has blessed my family. We don’t need to abuse the position of trust reposed in my husband. The resource of Nigeria is a commonwealth that belongs to the people and we are going to use it to better the lives of Nigerians,” she declared.

Senator Tinubu called on clergy men and women and leaders of all faiths to pray for the success of her husband and for the grace to lead the country aright, saying a season of Renewed Hope has dawned on the country and Nigeria shall be prosperous under the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu, while describing herself as a silent worker who will work behind the scene to support her husband to succeed and serve the best interest of the country.

“We need your prayers. I call on Christian leaders all over Nigeria to please pray for us. Our country shall make progress and shall be the cynosure of all eyes among the comity of nations.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who attended the service with his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, admonished the political, business and religious elites to work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, adding that God always speaks to nations through individuals.

Professor Osinbajo copiously quoted from the Bible to buttress his points with how God spoke to Abraham that he would make him the father of nations.

Osinbajo also added that nations need leaders that will be righteous and serve with honour and integrity because according to him, “righteousness exalts a nation.”

“Our political, business and religious elites must work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria because God speaks to nations through individuals. We must work for the greatness of our country and pray that our leaders succeed. Nigeria needs leaders that will serve with honesty and integrity,” the Vice President said.

On the incoming administration, Professor Osinbajo prayed for the success of the Tinubu administration. He urged all Nigerians to support and pray for the new administration so that Nigeria will continue to remain a great country.

“I pray for the success of the Tinubu administration. We must all support the incoming administration to succeed and it does not matter who we voted or didn’t vote for.”

In his sermon at the church service, General Overseer and Founder of Dominion Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, emphasized the responsibilities of leadership in a country, stressing the need for the incoming President and other senior government officials to lead with integrity, fear of God, justice and compassion in the interest of the people whose hopes have been dashed many times.

The Interdenominational service, which commenced with prayers, hymns and worship reflecting various Christian denominations in the country, was attended by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and his wife, Victoria Gowon, President of Christian Association of Nigeria, His Eminence Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, and his wife, Funmilayo Mustapha, Wife of Speaker of House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and many other outgoing Ministers, members of the National Assembly and traditional rulers.