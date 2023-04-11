Under-17 AFCON: NFF confirms final training camp location

The National under-17 males’ football team will finalise their preparations for the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations with a final training camp in Germany.

NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He however did not disclose when the team would depart for the European country, but it is clear that the training camp must hold before the April 29 kick-off date of the competition.

The 2023 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations is billed to hold in Algeria from April 29 to May 19.

Recall that in the last summer, the Golden Eaglets swept aside all before them to win the WAFU B Under-17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana to qualify for a spot at the continental finals.

In February, the Eaglets had an extended training camp in Abuja, where the technical crew led by former Eaglets Captain Nduka Ugbade seized the opportunity to evaluate more players.

They then went on a break for the country’s general elections

Since resuming camp in Abuja a fortnight ago, the team has played nine friendly matches, winning eight and drawing one.

The five-time world champions have also scored 50 goals and conceded 11 goals.

Their latest friendly games saw them whipping Galadima FC 3-1 on Sunday, and pounding V.P. Sports 10-2 on Tuesday.

Ugbade has meanwhile insisted that the technical crew was not resting on its oars as its members get set to pick the team which would go on the final training camp and then to Algeria.

“We continue to work hard as we look forward to the championship in Algeria. Our objective has not changed: we go hard for the World Cup ticket and then we aim for the trophy.

“First target is a ticket to the World Cup finals, and then we take things from there.

“I have confidence in the squad we have been able to build, even as we are still utilising every minute, every hour to tinker with what we have and see how it can get better.”

He nevertheless acknowledged that they have a tough act to follow in that Nigeria has won the World Cup five times in this category, and nothing they do would be seen as special.

“However, we know that if we can win the Africa Cup, it will be a stepping stone to joining the great squads that have won the World Cup for Nigeria,” Ugbade added.