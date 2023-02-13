Uncovering the Heart of Valentine’s Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Google has released insightful data on the search trends of Nigerians related to love, dating, and the special day. The data provides a unique window into the hearts and minds of the country’s residents as they seek answers and ideas related to the occasion.

According to Google trends, Nigerians are actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day, and the insights offer a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests.

“At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them,” says Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa. “These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

According to the data, Nigeria is currently the top country searching for love in 2023, and it has been the country searching the most for dating apps worldwide since 2004. The search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200% in the past week. The data also shows that searches for “valentine messages for boyfriend” have risen by 300% in the past week, and “valentine hair style” has surged by 250% over the same period. “best dating app in the world” also spiked by 250%, while “the origin of valentine” rose by 200%. “valentine gift ideas for him in Nigeria” and “best valentine gift for girlfriend” both spiked by 120% in the past week.

In addition to searching for Valentine’s Day ideas, Nigerians are also searching for answers to questions related to the holiday. The most trending questions on Valentine’s Day over the past week include:

Is Valentine’s Day for Muslim? When was Valentine’s Day created? How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in school? What to do on Valentine’s Day with your boyfriend? How did Valentine come about? Is Valentine worldwide? Who discovered Valentine’s Day? How to wish your boyfriend Happy Valentine’s Day? What to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day in high school? How to survive Valentine’s Day alone?

And a list of the most searched questions on dates over the past year include:

How to ask a girl out on a date? What to do on a first date? Where to go on a date in Lagos? What to discuss on a first date? What to wear on a first date? What does it mean to go on a date? How to date a girl on WhatsApp? What to ask a guy on a first date? How to go on a date with a girl? Where to go on a date?

