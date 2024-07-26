UN Tourism delegation to meet Gov. Oyebanji

In a groundbreaking development, Ekiti State is set to become the first state in Nigeria to garner the attention of the United NationsTourism (UNWTO), the premier global tourism regulatory body.

A high-level delegation from the UNWTO is scheduled to meet with Governor Biodun Oyebanji to discuss the production of a comprehensive Tourism Development Master Plan for the state.

This unprecedented recognition underscores the significant strides Governor Oyebanji has made in the realm of tourism, showcasing Ekiti State as a burgeoning hub for cultural and ecological tourism.

The UN Tourism’s involvement is a clear endorsement of the governor’s visionary leadership and commitment to transforming Ekiti into a premier tourist destination.

Governor Oyebanji’s administration has been lauded for its innovative approach to tourism, which integrates the state’s rich cultural heritage with sustainable development practices.

The proposed Tourism Development Master Plan aims to harness these unique attributes, promoting economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation.

The collaboration with the UN TÓURISM is expected to bring global best practices to Ekiti, ensuring the state’s tourism infrastructure is developed to international standards.

This move is anticipated to attract significant foreign investment and boost local tourism, providing a major impetus to the state’s economy.

The Director General Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre expressed his gratitude for the UNWTO’s interest, stating, “This is a monumental milestone for Ekiti State.

“The recognition by the UNWTO validates Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s efforts to position Ekiti as a leading tourism destination.

“We are committed to working closely with the UNWTO and the local consultants to create a robust and sustainable Tourism Development Master Plan that will benefit all Ekiti residents and visitors alike.”

The forthcoming meeting between the UNWTO delegation and Governor Oyebanji marks the beginning of a transformative journey for Ekiti State.

The global tourism body’s endorsement is a testament to the state’s potential and the governor’s dedication to elevating Ekiti on the world tourism map.

This historic collaboration is expected to pave the way for other states in Nigeria, setting a precedent for how targeted investment and strategic planning can revolutionize the tourism sector.

Ekiti State stands on the brink of a new era, poised to become a beacon of tourism excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

