UN Secretary mourns ex-Kenyan President, Mwai Kibaki’s death

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has mourned the death of a former President of the Republic of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki, who died at the age of 90.

Guterres, in a statement by his Associate Spokesperson, Ms Eri Kaneko said, he was saddened to learn about Kibaki’s death.

“He extends his deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Kenya.

“Former President Kibaki will be remembered as a leader who made an important contribution to the development of Kenya,’’ she said.

UN reiterates the commitment of the international organization to continue working closely with Kenya to promote peace, security and sustainable development in East Africa and beyond.

Kibaki, Kenya’s third president led East Africa’s economic powerhouse for over a decade, overseeing some of its bloodiest and most corrupt years but also ushering in a new constitution.

Elected the President from 2002-2013, Kibaki was a sharp-witted, wily and veteran leader involved in politics from the very birth of independent Kenya.

“Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day time-and-time again,” his successor President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guterres said in a statement issued Friday.