UN Scribes, Guterres announces Daniela Kroslak as new MINUSMA envoy

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the appointment of a German, Daniela Kroslak as the new Deputy Special Representative for the organization’s Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Kroslak succeeds Joanne Adamson of the United Kingdom, who recently completed her assignment.

Guterres thanked Adamsaon for her important contribution to the work of MINUSMA.

The new envoy will bring to the position her wealth of experience in the field and at Headquarters.

Since January 2020, she served as the Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA).

Prior to her deployment to Yemen, Kroslak was the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) (2018-2019).

Prior to that, she spent five years at Headquarters in New York as Principal Officer for the Sudan Integrated Operational Team in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

She has also served as the Senior Adviser and Head of Office for the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan (2012-2013), having previously been the Senior Political Affairs Officer at Headquarters supporting both that office and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

In addition, Kroslak has served in the United Nations Mission in Sudan (2010-2011), the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2004-2006) and with the United Nations Population Fund in Rwanda (2003-2004).

She has also worked for the International Crisis Group as Deputy Africa Director in Nairobi, Kenya (2007-2010), and for the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (2001-2002).

Kroslak holds a Doctorate in International Politics and a Bachelor’s in International History and International Politics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, UK.

She also holds a License in Applied Language from the Université Paul Valéry, in Montpellier, France. She is fluent in English, French and German and has knowledge of Slovak and Russian languages.

NAN