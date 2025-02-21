UN pledges to support women’s participation in Akwa Ibom’s economic, political affairs 

The United Nations has promised to collaborate with the Akwa Ibom State government to boost women participation in the economic and political affairs of the state.

The Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, blamed lack of effective accommodation and representation of women in the socio-economic and political scheme of things largely to the failure of achieving the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) targets.

Eyong, who spoke in Uyo yesterday, at a forum organised to mark the posthumous birthday of the late Akwa Ibom first lady, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, which also coincided with one anniversary of the launch of her pet project – the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), stressed the importance of women in social development and made a case for equitable power sharing deal in politics and governance.

According to the UN chief, women, if given the chance, have the potential of exerting more energy as the driving force of the economy and contributing largely to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

Eyong urged policy makers to take deliberate actions and framework for women liberation.

“I came to support GIFA because it stands for what the UN stands for,” she said and intimated governor Eno, on the need for strong ties and collaborations in tackling core issues that impinge negatively and drawing back women’s audacity for social development.

“Gender Inequality is the reason previous UN SDGs failed. Women should not be put behind; they should be in the centre. Men and women should be able to sit on the same table and discuss development issues.” she said.

In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno recalled with nostalgia his wife’s passion for touching the lives of the less privileged, the elderly, children and the vulnerable.

He told the UN envoy that his administration has given women at least 40 percent in his appointments as well in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Eno pledged continuous support for GIFA, vowing its sustainability to outlive his tenure as governor.

He also commended his daughter, Mrs Helen Eno Obareki, currently coordinating the activities of the first lady’s office, and other partners for maintaining the legacies of GIFA, left behind by her mother.

According to the Governor, the event also created an opportunity to honour her memory, and celebrate the first posthumous birthday of the departed First Lady whose 57th birthday marked the launch of GIFA.

“Let me congratulate my dear daughter, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Noble Lady Helen Obareki for stepping up and taking charge of this great Initiative,” he stated.

Recalling his wife’s humane disposition as a mother then, who takes care of the needs of others even at the expense of her comfort, the Governor assured that his administration will continue to further her beliefs through inclusion of women in all facets of his administration’s goals, and also, through programmes like the ARISE Elderly Care Initiative, ARISE Compassionate Homes, as well as intervention on issues of maternal care and gender-based violence.

He also recalled her persistent appeals for 40 percent of women inclusion in the affairs of government, adding that most of the women who have been appointed to public offices are credits to the intervention of the late First Lady.

Governor Eno thanked the management of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, for naming their latest antenatal building after the departed First Lady, in recognition of the great affection she had for maternal care.

In her address at the event, Obareki, who is the Chairman of GIFA’s Board of Trustees and Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, appreciated the Governor’s support for the initiative and accorded him the honour of “Pillar of GIFA” which, she said, embodied her departed mother’s vision and passion for uplifting the lives of women, children, elderly and the vulnerable people in society.

She enumerated the strides of GIFA in the past one year to include: school supplies.

