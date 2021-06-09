Julie Okah-Donli, Chairperson, United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for victims of Trafficking, has urged mothers to rise against incessant cases of rape and killings of the girl-child.

Okah-Donli, who is also the Executive Chairman of Roost Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

She expressed sadness at the rate of killings of girls after being raped, noting that it threatened the future of the girl-child in Nigeria.

She particularly pointed to the gruesome murder of a 300- level student of the University of Ilorin, Blessing Olajide, by some unknown rapists.

She called for comprehensive investigation to bring those behind the murder to book.

According to Okah-Donli, Nigerian mothers are crying with a loud voice in an agonising manner, demanding justice not only for the latest victim, but all those killed in a similar manner.

She said Olajide’s killing was a development which came barely one month after another female graduate student of the University of Uyo was raped and murdered by a fake employer.

She added that efforts must be made to save the present generation of the girl-child from the antics of rapists who were now on the prowl.

Okah-Donli: “The situation is getting out of hand. Some months ago, it was the case of an undergraduate female student of the University of Benin.

“Few months later, a promising female graduate of the University of Uyo who was in search of a job was lured, raped and murdered.

“Now, it is another heart-breaking story of an undergraduate student of the University of Ilorin; certainly this is too much for Nigerian mothers to bear.

“Who have we offended and who shall save our children?

“I believe this is the time for mothers in Nigeria to rise up, set aside political and ethnic sentiments and speak with one united voice and say enough is enough on the raping and killing of our daughters.”

According to Okah-Donli, it appears that because justice is not seen to have been served or adequately served in those cases in the past, the hearts of those ungodly wicked rapists has hardened.

“And they have continued to move around with impunity.”

She, therefore, urged mothers to rise up to the challenge and embark on a serious advocacy to law enforcement agencies, state and national assembly as well as the executive arm of government.

She also urged the judiciary arm of the government and other critical stakeholders in the country to come to the aid of mothers and gather the required will to end the ceaseless rape and killings.

Okah-Donli said Roost Foundation had sensitised no fewer than 3,000 students in secondary institutions across the Federal Capital Territory and Jos, Plateau State capital, within the last one month.

According to her, the sensitisation is part of the massive reloaded campaign for youths on the incidences of human trafficking, irregular migration and Sexual and Gender Based Violence.