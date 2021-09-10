UN lauds Ugwuanyi’s investment in peace, security, infrastructure, others

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “for the ongoing investments in infrastructure and human capital development with notable progress in education, healthcare, and economic growth.”

Kallon spoke during a working visit to Enugu State on Friday, where he interacted with Governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, and members of the State Executive Council .

He commended the governor’s regional push for the South East to work in unity to advance the peace and development of the region as well as his ongoing efforts at addressing insecurity.

“You (Ugwuanyi) are indeed a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in action and service to your people in Enugu State,” Mr. Kallon added, while applauding the state government “for the investments made in enhancing security in the state.

He urged the governor to continue to strengthen his administration’s investment in security institutions “to create an enabling environment for peace and security and nurture a whole of society approach in managing security in the state.”

The UN Resident Coordinator disclosed that the mission to Enugu State was “to reinforce the partnership between the UN and the Enugu State government; to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate implementation of the SDGs to build back better; and to continue to create durable solutions for economic transformation in the state.”

“I want to commend Enugu State for the optimal COVID-19 response in the country. The emergence of new variants in some parts of the world remains a major concern as the virus mutates.

“I encourage the Enugu State authorities to continue to own and lead by example in containing the virus and hold institutions and organizations accountable to ensure compliance with the non-pharmaceutical measures,” he said.

Kallon equally lauded Ugwuanyi’s administration for domesticating the Child Rights Act, Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

On education and Child Rights, the UN Resident Coordinator revealed that Enugu State, according to MICS 2016/17, has achieved gender parity in access to both primary and secondary education, adding that “the state’s budget is one of the most effective and powerful policy instruments to fulfill children’s rights and deliver results for children at scale.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Ugwuanyi, through his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo, welcomed Mr. Kallon and his entourage to the Government House, Enugu and appreciated the United Nations (UN) for her contributions to the development of Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo said that the state government needs “the services and support of the United Nations more than ever before.”

In their separate submissions, members of the State Executive Council, namely Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor (Chief of Staff); Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi (Health); Hon. Chijioke Edeoga (Environment); Hon. Peter Okonkwo (Local Government); Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji (Gender Affairs) and the Special Adviser to the Governor and the State Focal Person, World Bank/Development Partner Assisted Projects, Hon. Uche Nnadi, praised the conversation and called for greater collaboration between the state government and the United Nations.

Members of the UN delegation include WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Molombo, his UNAIDS counterpart, Mr. Erasmus Morah, the Deputy Head, IOM, Mr. Prestage Murima and the Head of Resident Coordinating Office, Mr. Ernest Mutanga, among others.