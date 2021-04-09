United Nations has reacted to the ambassadorial award and appointment allegedly given to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that the mother of one took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her most recent appointment, after the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission denied appointing her as its Peace Ambassador.

Reacting to Dikeh’s alleged ambassadorial award, the Director of United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Ronald Kayanja, reportedly told BBC in a statement that the appointment has nothing to do with the United Nations.

According to Kayanja, there are many organisations in Nigeria that attach itself to the United Nations and operate in its name illegally.

He further noted that no organisation has the right to give awards in the name of the United Nations.