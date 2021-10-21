Umuahia, Aba deserted as IPOB’s Kanu appears in court

There was total compliance with the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Umuahia and Aba, major cities in Abia State on Thursday by residents following the appearance of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in court in Abuja.

There were rumours on Wednesday night that a group had planned to cause mayhem in the state, especially Aba if Kanu was not arraigned in court by the Federal Government.

Security agencies, acting on intelligence, deployed personnel at some strategic and flash spots in the State in an apparent move to clamp down on persons aiming to take advantage of the sit-at-home.

It was learnt some masked men at Obohia road in Aba South Local Government razed the generating set of a tailor who opened for business.

It was also gathered some boys attacked shop owners who opened for business on Lagos Street, off Port Harcourt road.

It rook the intervention of soldiers attached to the Forward Operation Base (FOB) to quell the situation as some IPOB members were said to have stormed the area to attack the hoodlums.