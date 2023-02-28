Umeh of LP beats incumbent Ekwunife to win Anambra Central Senate seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen. Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of Anambra South Senate Seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Chuka Enuka announced the result on Tuesday in Awka.

Enuka said that Umeh scored 103,608 votes to beat his closet rival, Dozie Nwankwo of APGA who scored 69,702, while Sen. Uche Ekwunife of PDP, and incumbent senator scored 49,532 to place third.

“With the powers vested on me as the Returning Officer, the candidate of the Labour Party having polled the highest number of vote cast and having fulfilled all requirements is therefore declared elected and returned,” he said.

NAN reports that the Returning Officer is a Professor of History and International studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.