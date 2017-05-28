Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano

Tijani Umar, erstwhile President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, has been re-elected President of the Federation for a third term.

Patrick Omorodion, Media Head of the Federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the election was held in Kano on Monday.

He said the election was conducted by a three-man electoral committee led by a Lagos-based barrister, Kennedy Osunwa.

Omorodion said the federation elected the new board for a four-year tenure.

He said: “Those elected are: Tijani Umar, the North-East representative, as President; Olumide Oyedeji, FIBA World Representative, as Vice-President.

“Others newly-elected members of the board are: Muktar Khaled, the FIBA Africa representative, Dr Joseph Adeyemo from Kwara, the North-Central representative, Mustapha Suleiman from Kano, North-West representative, and Segun Famuyiwa, the South-West representative.

“The rest are: Ejike Paul, the South-East representative, Stanley Gumut, the Athletes representative, and Mrs Margaret Porbeni, the representative of the National Association of Women in Sports.”

Omorodion said the election for the South-South representative would be through a bye-election that would be conducted at a later date.

NAN reports that the June 12 election in Kano has come ahead of the one being organised by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The ministry had fixed Tuesday for elections into all boards of the national sports federations in the country, with all the federations expected to comply.

But a disagreement had emerged over the issue of whether or not the ministry has the right to draw up guidelines for the federations.

NAN reports that, the federations are according to international sports federations’ standards, to be run by constitution/statutes/guidelines duly agreed to by all stakeholders in the federation.

NBBF had earlier insisted it would conduct its elections based on the guideline prescribed by the International Basketball Federation, the basketball world governing body.

