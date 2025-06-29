Umar Dangiwa faults naming public facilities after president, governors

Retired Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa, who left the military as a result of his activism against the annulment of the June 12 1993 election has criticised the practice by president and governors naming public institutions after themselves while in office.

The retired military officer stated this in a statement on Sunday where he stated why he accepted the award of the Commander of the Federal Republic recently conferred on him by President Bola Tinubu due to his role in June 12 struggles.

Umar who said the award “would be doubly more meaningful if the democracy we all fought for delivers the real dividends. This can happen only if leaders at all levels govern with the fear of God and in accordance with the tenets of democracy. It remains the hope and prayers of all patriots that nothing is done to derail this infant democracy.”

“To achieve the stability and progress of our democracy, leaders must prioritise good governance over politicking for self aggrandizement. The three co-equal branches of government must operate independently while cooperating with each other.

He said one enduring lesson from the conduct of the officers and men who fought for June 12 was their decision to operate above sycophancy but to hold their superior officers to account.

“Sadly, this does not appear to have a positive impact on our political leaders.



Umar warned against sycophancy and charged Tinubu to lead the war against it in all forms.

He said, “Sycophancy everywhere has become the scourge of selfless and accountable leadership. It is the reason for the arrogance and vanity we see in our leaders at all levels. Men of straw are widely and falsely being elevated to the position of icons by self seeking sycophants.

“Mr President must lead in a war against sycophancy in all its forms. This must allow for no exceptions including the rapidly growing trend of naming and renaming public institutions, facilities and other infrastructure after a President or State Governor while in office.

“The other day, the Senate President was reported to have predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election with 99.9% of the votes! Even allowing for the fact that this Senate President is widely known for his humorous incitement, Mr President will do well to shun such oracles.”

