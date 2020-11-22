Chief Oluchukwu Ezeali, Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation in Ebonyi, has said that Governor David Umahi’s defection to the All Progressive Congress would enhance national unity.

Ezeali told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja that the governor’s movement from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC would also benefit the South-East geopolitical zone.

“For the past two months, Umahi has been in the news for good reasons. His outstanding performance has challenged the political status quo by raising salient issues of equality, fairness and justice in our nation.

“It is no longer news that the PDP is now in a battle of survival with the defection of Umahi to the APC.

“He governs one of the least populated states and receives the least allocation in the federation. One would have thought that he will be inconsequential to the debates on expectations from the 2023 elections, but recent events have proved otherwise.

“It is clear to see that Umahi was simply being resolute in making demands from a political party that has been served by the entire Igbo nation for 22 years.

“In the absence of favourable considerations, new alliances have to be formed for the good of the people. Today, Umahi has emerged a hero of our democracy rather than the villain.

“Desperate and manipulative forces would have preferred to cast him as a villain which is far from the real truth.

“Umahi’s movement to APC is to attract more dividends of democracy to the entire South-East and also to enhance national unity and development in Nigeria.

“This is what the South-East wants and he has done what his people are proud of. They are very happy with his decision to join a party that will take Nigeria to the promised land,” Ezeali said.

He said that it was in the interest of Nigeria that the South-East was given the chance to produce the nation’s President in 2023 “to complete the official policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration”.

According to him, Umahi’s demeanour has always been one of public good over individual benefit.

“That is why he chose to foster a cordial relationship with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration despite previously belonging to the opposition PDP.

“This candour has given him the support required to achieve much in Ebonyi and also earned him love and admiration across the country.

“As a new chapter opens in the accomplished political life of Umahi, his tall vision for a better Ebonyi, a united Igbo land and a stronger Nigeria is sacrosanct,” Ezeali declared.

NAN reports that Umahi, who is serving a second term as Ebonyi governor elected on the platform of the PDP, recently defected to the APC, citing injustice to the South-East zone by his former political abode that ruled Nigeria for 16 years.